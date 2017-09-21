Listen: Mini Mansions - 'Works Every Time'

Hollywood trio Mini Mansions mark their return with new song 'Works Every Time'.

The band revolves around singer/guitarist Michael Shuman (bassist of Queens of The Stone Age), bassist Zach Dawes (The Last Shadow Puppets) and singer/keyboardist Tyler Parkford, a dose of LA glamour with some huge songs.

New EP 'Works Every Time' drops on September 28th, following sessions at Hollywood’s Barefoot Recording Studios alongside Cian Riordan.

The title cut is online now, a wry, subtle return that plays with the established lexicon of romance to find something a little different.

Tyler explains: "A lot of these lyrics are playing with the cliché of a love song... This is our Mini Mansions cliché."

Tune in below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.