Listen: Michael Calfan - 'It's Wrong' ft. Danny Dearden

Seasons change, fashions come and go, but French Touch remains supreme.

The genre emerged during the late 90s, a stylish, Gallic form of house music that delved back into the roots of disco, while adding some unashamedly pop influences.

French producer Michael Calfan grew up on filter swoops, and these tracks form some of his earliest clubbing memories.

New single 'It's Wrong' is an affectionate homage to this era, re-tooling these influences for the 2018 dancefloor.

Danny Dearden takes charge of vocals, with those hooks combining with Michael Calfan's sparkling production to craft a piece of French Touch magic.

The producer explains...

Ever since I was 12, I have been totally fascinated and obsessed by songs like Modjo's 'Lady', 'If I Ever Feel Better' by Stardust, or 'Music Sounds Better With You' and many more in this vibe. I love the way disco has been recycled to create something new. This type of vibe; disco filtered sample and melancholic indie vocals has definitely a big place in 2018 for me.

Tune in below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.