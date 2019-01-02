Listen: Merely - 'Mystery Garden'

Sweden's Merely has shared enchanting new song 'Mystery Garden' - tune in now.

The classically trained Swedish musician is only days away from releasing her new album, with 'Hatching The Egg' dropping on February 15th via YEAR0001 (also home to Yung Lean, Bladee, Viagra Boys).

Selected previews have emerged online, with pastoral new song 'Mystery Garden' further emphasising Merely's aesthetic potency.

Real name Kristina Florall, the opaque arrangement of Merely's music seems to afford fresh space for lyrical allusion. Merely explains...

“'Mystery Garden' may walk you into the unknown. And that’s what music is all about actually. Even if my own experiences is what makes the piece come together, it eventually stands alone and for others to relate to one way or another. A great source to understand and feel the power of music is trying to be open to the non-literally. I always try to explore that freedom when I create. What is a ‘meaning’ really? I prefer not to describe my art that way...”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: David Chocron

