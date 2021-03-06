Listen: Mazey Haze - 'Sad Lonely Groove'

Amsterdam group Mazey Haze have released their new song 'Sad Lonely Groove'.

The band's guitar-driven indie pop has a sighing, blissful edge, something that makes them perfect summer listening.

Music to call off to, Mazey Haze are led by Nadine Appeldoorn, a 21 year old songwriter who lives in the Dutch city.

Debut single 'Sad Lonely Groove' was penned at one of her lowest points, and it uses music to search out the light.

Gently over-powering, the song moves to its own pace. She comments...

"The song is about me feeling the lowest and loneliest I’ve ever felt in my life. I hadn’t built lots of friend relationships yet and I forced myself to be alone with myself. It’s about missing the guy I thought I was in love with."

"It’s a stream of thoughts that were circling around in my head all the time. It was the first time that I realized I wasn’t able to be happy by myself and was very dependent in the past relationship. Suddenly I had to meet and get to know myself, something I had never done before. When I wrote this song I was still running away from it all."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tara Wilts