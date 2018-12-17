Listen: Mauwe - 'Superhero'

Mauwe have been purveyors of moody, electronic dream pop since 2017.

The Bristol-based duo have now shared new track 'Superhero’, taken from their ‘The Art of Sitting Still’ EP, exploring the beauty of everyday quietness in a chaotic world of social media and scrolling screens.

The final track to be shared from the new EP, it has a mesmerising, cinematic feel.

Released earlier this year, ‘Balcony Dreams’ is a confident track encouraging individuals to find their own rhythm. ‘Sexy Glass’, Ain’t It Magical’ and ‘Okay With You’ followed – all three tracks injecting the darker side of Mauwe’s personality into their body of work. ‘Crazy’ cultivates an assertive atmosphere, underpinned by delicate electronic sounds and funk-infused riffs.

“Our second EP felt like a natural progression from the first in almost every sense - musically, lyrically, emotionally,” Mauwe says. “It felt a bit like growing up. Each track had it's own purpose and it's own identity, and we felt more comfortable with that than ever before.

“It's easy to get dragged into the album mentality of making sure it all 'fits' together, and runs seamlessly, and no doubt there is a time and a place for that, but growing up isn't that time and place.

“Growing up is for shouting and screaming one second and crying the next, being happy and sad in the same moment. I think that's what this EP is about - learning to accept all of that, and learning to put all of that angst and energy to good use.”

