Listen: Matt Berry Covers The Are You Being Served? Theme

Matt Berry has shared a kitsch but cool version of the Are You Being Served? theme.

The singer has a real musical streak, and joins his regular group once more The Maypoles on a new album project.

'Television Themes' finds Matt Berry re-working some of his favourite themes, ranging from Doctor Who to World In Action, Rainbow, and The Good Life.

There's a preference for 70s and 80s TV shows, with the first track to be shared from the project finding Matt Berry re-working the theme from classic sitcom Are You Being Served?.

It's self-consciously naff, but this actually results in it being kind of cool.

Check it out HERE.

Tracklisting:

Are You Being Served? (1972-1985)

The Good Life (1975-1978)

LWT (1968 – 1972)

Blankety Blank (1979 – 1990)

Top Of The Pops (1963 - 2005)

Picture Box (1966-1990)

The Liver Birds (1969 – 1979)

Thames Television (1968 – 1992)

Rainbow (1972-1997)

Doctor Who (1963- present)

Wildtrak (1979-1984)

World In Action (1963-1998)

Sorry (1981 – 1988)

Open University

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.