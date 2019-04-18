Listen: Matilda Mann - 'Nothing At All'

West London prodigy Matilda Mann has shared her poised new single 'Nothing At All'.

The newcomer has made a deep impression across a handful of releases, showcasing her rapidly blossoming artistry.

New release 'Nothing At All' finds the London artist coming to terms with her aesthetic prowess, a song that utilises the restrained delivery of Lucy Lu, aka Luke Bower.

Out now, it's a supremely chilled yet highly emotive experience, with the lyrics focussing on the struggles that come with commitment.

Matilda comments...

“’Nothing At All’ was written sometime last year with Luke, we sat down and he played this really chilled guitar line. We talked about relationships and how my friends were all struggling being with just one person, especially when you’re young and it doesn’t feel exactly right.”

“The song is about wondering why you’re being tempted by the idea of getting out of a relationship and being worried it’s wrong, because 'you know nothing at all'. I think this is something everyone at every age worries about...”

Photo Credit: Christina Almeida

