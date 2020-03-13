Listen: Maths Time Joy - 'Two Steps' (feat. Kevin Garrett)

Maths Time Joy links with Kevin Garrett on new single 'Two Steps'.

The producer thrives on collaboration, recently working alongside Sinead Harnett and J Warner.

New single 'Two Steps' adds a fresh influence, courtesy of vocalist, songwriter, and Beyonce collaborator Kevin Garrett.

Maths Time Joy shares: "Kevin has been one of my favourite artists for a long time so it was an honour to get to work with a songwriter like him, he brings such a sincerity to his work and it was interesting to work in a sonic space that is a bit more uptempo than both of us would usually sit."

A neat, soulful cut, 'Two Steps' was penned some time ago, before spending time in the studio, being nuanced and reworked.

A finesse slice of exploratory pop that works in a digital sphere, 'Two Steps' is a joyous return.

Tune in now.

