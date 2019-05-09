Listen: Masego - 'Big Girls'

American jazz-leaning sophisticate Masego returns with new track 'Bad Girls'.

The soulful performer finally hit the UK last year, playing an ultra-intimate Clash Live show at Metropolis Studios.

Continually creative, his return to the United States coincided with a return to the studio, and yet more fresh material.

Out now, 'Bad Girls' is a soulful brooder, with Masego using his platform to supply a beacon for body positivity.

As always it's an absolute bop, with the elasticated rhythm leading his vocal down some intriguing vantage points.

Ivana of VanJess supplies backing vocals, and you can check it out now.

