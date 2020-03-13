Listen: Marti - 'Mothers & Fathers'

Washington songwriter Marti has shared her new song 'Mothers & Fathers'.

Out now on 4AD sub-label b4 - one of our favourite labels of 2019, y'know - the single is a bold, beautiful exploration of Black joy.

A celebration of positivity, the multi-layered lyric embraces the various dimensions that create the faculties of our humanity.

It's all driven home by that potent vocal, though, one that brings together the various strands of her abilities.

Marti comments...

“This song and video are about the freedom of youth. The freedom to simply exist. We often find ourselves in a complex or 'forbidden' love as one of our first experiences of romance, with all the desire to rebel and pressure to conform. I wanted to paint that story here.”

She adds: “Our blackness is a huge piece of who we are in the diaspora. But we are multidimensional beings and we do not have to center that in every piece of it just because society has. It’s okay to just 'be' no matter what that 'be' may actually be.”

Tune in now.

