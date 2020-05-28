Listen: Martha Hill - 'Landslide'

Barrelling in from the borderlands of the pop landscape comes 'Landslide', the latest cut taken from Martha Hill’s upcoming release ‘Summer Up North’.

An infectiously rhythmic piece of alt-pop, the singer and multi-instrumentalist has followed up June’s 'Grilled Cheese' with the EP’s second track.

Both songs tackle feelings of unease, but where the previous single was an autobiographical account during the pass-agg throes of a dying relationship, 'Landslide' seamlessly slips between two perspectives: someone flustered by a friendly street encounter at one time, and a pothead gamer looking after their mate at another.

“‘Landslide’ is ultimately about not feeling right”, says Hill in a press release. “When you’re down, it’s hard to imagine the up, and when you’re up, there’s no such thing as down”.

Having grown up in a remote Scottish peninsula, Hill has been refining her sound since the age of 17, when she left home to busk her way through Europe, before settling in Newcastle

. The second EP by Martha Hill - ‘Summer Up North’ - is slated for self-release on October 23rd. If these promotional tracks are anything to go by, it looks set to be a date you don’t want to miss.

Listen to the project’s second single 'Landslide' below:

Words: Sidney Franklyn

