Listen: Martha - 'Heart Is Healing'

County Durham indie-punk types Martha have signed to Big Scary Monsters.

It's a fitting union, with the band's fizzing, acerbic, and deeply intelligent songwriting drawing from the same well as some of the music that sits at the core of the label's ethos.

There's seemingly much more to come, with Martha deciding to share a brand new song by way of celebration.

Short, snappy, and infuriatingly catchy, 'Heart Is Healing' seems to burrow its way into your subconscious, the buzzsaw guitars set against some sugar sweet melodies.

Martha's own Nathan Stephens-Griffin crafts the woozy visuals, and they're a disorienting but engaging watch - tune in below.

