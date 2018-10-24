Listen: Mark Pelli - 'You Changed Me'

Canadian multi-instrumentalist, singer and producer Mark Pelli has shared new track 'You Changed Me' along with a retro, home movie style video.

The song opens with vintage guitar harmonics, and Mark’s velveteen voice swirls around full, deep bass lines, 1960s inspired percussive techniques, hypnotic organs and a skilfully polished guitar solo.

The black and white video artfully transports us back in time, to the era Mark says he was inspired by when penning the track.

Mark explains: “This is a bitter sweet song about love and confusion. It's written in a classic style - I was very much influenced by the music of Sam Cooke and Smokey Robinson while writing and recording this song. I attempted to make it sound retro as if it had been recorded on an analogue tape machine.”

Tune in now.

