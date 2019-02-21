Listen: Mark And Kristian Band - 'Key To My Door'

Mark And Kristian Band have shared their new single 'Key To My Door'.

The project is the work of Mark Breed and Kristian Bell, two long-time friends, confidantes, and collaborators.

A kind of offshoot from The Wytches, the pair eschew the perfectionism they sought in previous work for something more relaxed.

Mark And Kristian Band have already completed their debut album, which is due later this year. They comment: “There was no pressure. It’s a purely fun studio experiment.”

Languid garage punk cut 'Key To My Door' is certainly de-pressurised, a ramshackle but endearing ear-worm full of barbed guitars and sloping vocals.

Tune in now.

