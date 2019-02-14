Listen: Marika Hackman - 'the one'

Marika Hackman has shared her direct, electrifying new single 'the one' - tune in now.

The songwriter is currently finishing off her new album, with 'Any Human Friend' set to land on August 9th via AMF Records.

The record is being trailed by a number of fantastic new songs, matching her innate pop instincts to biting guitar elements that recall Bikini Kill or even 'Rid Of Me' era PJ Harvey.

New song 'the one' is online now, a dynamic, supremely infectious effort co-produced by David Wrench.

Marika herself labels is as “probably the poppiest song I’ve ever written” and she's not wrong - from that nagging chorus to the refined verse this is incredibly contagious.

She continues: “I loved the idea of inhabiting this ridiculous arrogant rock star character who has totally fucked their career by writing too many sad songs.”

Tune in now.

Catch Marika Hackman at the following shows:

September

21 Bristol Thekla

23 Glasgow Oran Mor

24 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

25 Manchester Band On The Wall

26 London Islington Assembly Hall

Photo Credit: Joost Vandebrug

