Listen: Marie Dahlstrom - 'A Loveletter - An Improvisation'

Marie Dahlstrom has shared her drifting, beautifully realised new song 'A Loveletter - An Improvisation'.

The songwriter is busy sculpting her new album, which is slated to emerge at some point in 2020.

Constructed somewhere between Los Angeles, Copenhagen, and London, it follows high profile collaborations with Tom Misch and Alfa Mist.

Jazz meets soul meets R&B, her tender, soft focus songwriting reaches a fresh apogee on her latest single.

Out now, 'A Loveletter - An Improvisation' has this drifting, opaque structure, threaded together by her stellar vocal.

Marie explains...

“My boyfriend was away, in LA actually, when I wrote it, and I remember missing him. That day I had a session with Conor (Albert) – and I started the little piano theme on my keyboard, and Conor then began building the instrumental around it.”

“After he left, I just turned on the mic, and sang whatever came to mind – no prewritten lyrics or melodies – which is why I called it 'A Loveletter – An Improvisation'. It was just a raw reflection upon my love for someone. I feel that emotion informs melody.”

“I like the idea that someone should be able to feel what a song is about, without listening to the words. For me, melody always come before words, and words often write themselves, on the right days. That’s my cue that I’ve made a good song. It feels easy and purposeful.”

Tune in now.

