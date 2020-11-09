Listen: Marcus Lee - 'Just Wish You Cared'

Marcus Lee has shared his new single 'Just Wish You Cared' in full.

With his training in jazz, Marcus Lee first uncovered a thirst for performance playing trumpet in a local band.

Later switching to guitar, he settled into a more folk-like trail, before co-founding Songwriting at Berkeley alongside Sanjeev Suresh.

New single 'Just Wish You Cared' is an intimate, poignant return, with Marcus discussing the demise of a relationship.

The lyrics unfold at their own pace, matching the growing intensity of the music - the finale is shattering.

He comments...

'Just Wish You Cared' begins as an intimate address from a lover left waiting, but as the narrative progresses the music rises with the intensity of its sentiment. Exploring themes of blissful negligence and finally arriving at a blaring finale of brokenheartedness and betrayal. I wrote this song wailing into the darkness of my hometown after finding myself very suddenly isolated.

Endlessly reviewing what had found me in this situation, I arrived on a clear sentiment that felt simple yet comprehensive, ‘I just wish you cared’...

Tune in now.

