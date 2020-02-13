Listen: Maps - 'Something New' (The Other Two Remix)

Maps is one of life's constants.

Real name James Chapman, the electronic artist sculpts a timeless array of synth pop nuggets, matching analogue appeal to the digital realm.

A brand new EP lands on Friday (December 18th), and it features unheard cuts and remixes - order it HERE , in fact.

Ahead of this, we're able to present a preview, with New Order pairing The Other Two re-working Maps' own 'Something New'.

Adding a club flourish to the brooding songwriting, the production nous of Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert shines through.

With impeccable experience, the pair are able to offer something different as remixers, a rare return to The Other Two moniker.

James explains...

While still recovering from being blown away by Stephen Morris’ amazing remix of ‘Both Sides’, I really wanted to continue to work on something together. So I reached out to see if it would be possible.

I was always a huge admirer of the songs the Other Two had released ( ‘Tasty Fish’ especially is an amazing club track), but I was aware they had not released much in the last few years. So it was a special moment for me when I heard that Stephen and Gillian were interested in doing a remix under that moniker.

And it really is a special remix as well. ‘Something New’ is not the easiest of tracks to rework because it is a slow-moving, almost acoustic-style song. But the ‘Other Two’ managed to create something incredible. The remix has a real groove, and a nostalgic dance-floor feel that is the perfect vibe for the reflective and pensive mood of the original song.

I will forever be grateful to team Morris and Gilbert for this one!

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Phil Sharp

