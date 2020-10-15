Listen: Manic Street Preachers Duet With Gwenno

Manic Street Preachers have shared a new version of 'Spectators Of Suicide' alongside Gwenno.

The Welsh band signed to Heavenly Recordings early in their career, and despite moving on have always had a close relationship with the indie.

Robin Turner's essential new tome on the life and times of Heavenly is incoming, and to celebrate the Manics returned to their roots.

Re-recording early cut 'Spectators Of Suicide' - initially released on Heavenly - the band recruited Gwenno for this new version.

Given an airing by 6Music, it's an apt duet, with Welsh artist Gwenno flying the flag for Heavenly's 21st century contingent.

Tune in HERE.

Can’t believe that Richey and myself wrote the original words 30 years ago!!!!(approx) https://t.co/jROSEtix4U — ManicStreetPreachers (@Manics) November 7, 2020

