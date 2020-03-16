Listen: Mammút - 'Pow Pow'

Icelandic group Mammút have shared their new single 'Pow Pow' - tune in now.

The band's new album 'Ride The Fire' is incoming, a project that pushes the Reykjavik group into fresh spheres.

New single 'Pow Pow' blazes a trail, with its soft 90s inflected indie songwriting having a dreamily relaxing quality.

A softly enticing return, it finds Mammút asking: “Where do you sleep with a heart of a dreamer?”

Vocalist Katrína Mogensen says: “‘Pow Pow’ is an observer, watching a being from afar, asking questions on what happened. It's our sweet tune about roughness and what seems hopelessness.”

Aspects of Mazzy Star intersect with the band's deconstructed sensibilities, resulting in something quite magical.

Tune in now.

