Listen: Mala Supplies A 6Music Mix

Mala and 6Music presenter Mary Anne Hobbs go back a long way.

As host of Breezeblock the broadcaster helped bring dubstep to a wider audience, courtesy of her pivotal Dubstep Warz show.

Mala appeared on Dubstep Warz as one half of Digital Mystikz, and he returned to Mary Anne Hobbs' 6Music show a few moments ago.

The producer took part in the station's all-day rave, dropping a new mix packed with heavy low-end exploration.

Here's the blurb: "We take a trip to bass lovers heaven with DMZ co-founder and Deep Medi boss Mala. If you like the deeper, darker, more dubby ends of club culture then this is the mix for you."

Hosted on the Beeb's website, it's well worth exploring - tune in HERE.

