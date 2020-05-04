Listen: Majetic - 'Desert Wings'

New York artist Majetic has shared his new single 'Desert Wings'.

The project is rooted in the imagination of Justin Majetich, introducing himself with a bold single last month.

Full EP 'As I Once Transformed Myself For You, So I Must Now Transform Myself For Heaven' is incoming, dominated by Majetic's beautifully sincere songwriting.

Out on May 8th, the project is trailed by vivid new song 'Desert Wings' and it's deceptively simple intensity.

A meditative, probing piece of work, the spartan electronics are looped together by Majetic's half-spoken vocal.

Rugged aspects of digital production are shot through with beams of light, as 'Desert Wings' floats down into that divine flute solo.

Tune in now.

