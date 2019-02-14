Listen: Luna Pines - 'Uneven'

Leeds trio Luna Pines have shared their new single 'Uneven' - tune in now.

The group's potent but dreamy sound fuses electronic trickery with gossamer melodies, a kind of otherworldly, highly contagious proposition.

Recently completing a run of Sofar Sounds shows, Luna Pines toasted this achievement with a packed out London headline date.

New single 'Uneven' is a beautifully etched return, but it carries a sombre message, dedicated to a close friend.

Actually the song's co-writer, this person very sadly took their own life shortly after the first demo was recorded - vocalist Lotte van den Berg vowed to continue, and completed it with the help of her band mates.

Self-produced, it's a potent example of their independence, and of the dedication they place on their music.

Lotte van den Berg explains...

“It was the last song we ever began writing together. In December, the day after the first demo was completed, he took his own life. I remember taking the song to Ryan (Lead Vocals/Guitar) and Rob (Drums) and just feeling like it needed to be done, and we finished it in about two hours. For that reason, it's such an important song to us as it’s one that has been through so much during its creation, and I think there’s a certain pain and desperation you can feel because of it.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.