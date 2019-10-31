Listen: Luke Friend - 'Wonder'

UK songwriter Luke Friend returns with ambitious, highly personal new single 'Wonder'.

The multi-talented artist sailed into the Top 40 with his first single 'Hole In My heart', and later supported The Vamps on tour.

Nothing if not diverse, he also starred as St. Jimmy in the 10th anniversary tour of Green Day's 'American Idiot'.

His own work, though, is where Luke's heart lies, and it dips into the personal for his latest single.

Out now, 'Wonder' deals with mental health, grief, and the therapy that music can provide, all expressed in a truthful, resolutely honest way.

He says: "‘Wonder’ was actually something I had no intention of writing initially, it sort of just fell out on to the page. Every time this has happened in the past, the songs have always remained my favourite ever since, there’s something beautiful in that, a song been written with no effort. You know exactly what you want to say."

"'Wonder' is my most personal and one of the most important songs I’ve written to date. ‘Wonder‘ express’s my emotion and how I felt after losing a dear friend to suicide, I wasn’t coping well at all, this song being written was the therapy I needed."

"Music does have the power to heal, I feel that this song could resonate with so many others and I hope people find comfort in the words written, I struggled with losing a friend and this lead me on the road to healing."

