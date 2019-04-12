Listen: Luke De-Sciscio - 'I'm A Dream Fighting Out Of A Man'

Rising songwriting force Luke De-Sciscio has shared powerful new track 'I'm A Dream Fighting Out Of A Man'.

The temperatures are falling outside, so it's time to hunker down, and absorb what comforts you can find whenever you can.

Luke De-Sciscio seems to tap into this spirit, with his songwriting achieving a rare degree of intimacy, like a warm blanket being pulled gently over your body.

A full album is set to land in March 2020, while you can catch Luke playing at London's SET Space on April 2nd.

New song 'I'm A Dream Fighting Out Of A Man' is out now, with its potent, cyclical acoustic guitar line underpinning Luke De-Sciscio's dexterous word play.

Continuing weaving in and out of the melody, he paints the most vivid pictures, somehow both soothing and strikingly emotional.

Tune in now.

