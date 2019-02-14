Listen: Luka Palm - 'Nightlink' (ft. Kojaque + Kean Kavanagh)

The Irish hip-hop scene is in extremely rude health, and Soft Boy Records are at the forefront of it all. The release of Kojaque’s critically acclaimed ‘Deli Daydreams’ spun the spotlight onto the experimental, innovative and creative artists that call the Emerald Isle home.

Since then, Soft Boy Records have gone from strength to strength, developing an engrossing and charming chemistry between their artists (Kojaque, Luka Palm, Kean Kavanagh) and putting out some of the most intriguing and captivating work since Rejjie Snow’s ‘Rejovich’ EP.

Luka Palm’s musical output has been slow, but the quality has always been there. He’s a self-proclaimed perfectionist, choosing to only write when it comes naturally to him. Ever since the release of ‘Pink Lady’ – an intimate insight into the early life of the artist - he has emerged as one of the most vibrant rappers within the local scene, and has since put out ‘San Pelly’ (complete with aesthetically pleasing video) and appeared on Kojaque’s debut record.

‘Nightlink’ marks the Stockholm born, Dublin raised rapper’s first release of the year, with features from fellow Soft Boy’s Kojaque and Kean Kavanagh.

"It's a scumbag ballad", he says, "falling for a girl who thinks she's better than you. She calls you up when she's drunk but when she's sober would never invite you over to meet her parents or pet her dog."

Tune in now.

- - -

Words: Andrew Moore

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.