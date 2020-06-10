Listen: Lucy Gaffney - 'Send Me Away'

Lucy Gaffney has shared her dreamy new single 'Send Me Away'.

The songwriter's curious sound pulls on psych, Krautrock, and indie pop, all while adding something distinctive, and really original.

Now based in Liverpool, her new single 'Send Me Away' taps into the lysergic spirits of the Mersey, with The Coral's James Skelly at the controls.

It's a breezy indie jammer, with the neat melodies underpinned by some motorik rhythms.

She explains...

“For me the track really encapsulates the dreamy element in the idea of love, getting lost in intoxicating moments and the electric excitement of the unknown.”

“With the recording I wanted to capture the garage band rawness from when I wrote it in the rehearsal studio. There’s an honest naivety to it that fizzes with electric quirks and kinks from start to finish, igniting an in the moment carefree edge.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Patmore

