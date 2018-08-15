Listen: Low Share New Song 'Disarray'

Low have shared potent new cut 'Disarray' - tune in now.

The band's new album 'Double Negative' arrives on September 14th, with UK and European shows in the pipeline.

The incoming material seemingly finds Low pushing past their own legacy, finding new routes within their slowcore indebted sound.

'Disarray' presents bracing Eno-esque blasts of noise, yet it still feels recognisable as Low.

Produced by B.J. Burton, his awareness of hip-hop beats seems to come to the fore in an obtuse, highly creative way.

See what we mean below.

Catch Low at the following shows:

October

15 Bristol Trinity

16 Manchester Manchester Cathedral

17 Dublin Vicar Street

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.