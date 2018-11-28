Listen: Louis VI 'Jazz Got Me' Recorded Live For Clash Now On Spotify

Truly going from strength to strength, Louis VI has dropped 'Jazz Got Me' recorded for Clash Live at Metropols Studios on his Spotify.

A London rapper with an international outlook, he melds together caramel-smooth beats with a crisp jazz flavour.

Working extensively with London's jazz underground - he's tight with Oscar Jerome, and has done studio sessions with Nubya Garcia - the rapper's approach is open to collaboration while pursuing singular goals.

Set to play a headline show in London's Ghost Notes when February rolls round - grab your ticket HERE.

Louis VI brought his live show to Clash Live @ Metropolis earlier in the year, a summer scorcher that utilised his full band set up.

So fluid and dynamic, it was thankfully recorded for posterity - here's a lively version of 'Free Your Mind'. Tune in now.

