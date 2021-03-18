Listen: Loudan ft. Fare - 'falling'

Electronic mastermind Loudan has shared his new single 'falling'.

The producer is back again, with a full EP slated to arrive in just a few weeks.

Ahead of this he's sharing a few previews, including this glistening yet fragile new single.

Out now, 'falling' pastes together his enchanting production with guest incursions from Fare, resulting in something special.

The track is emblematic of the process behind the new EP, and it's the sound of Loudan learning to detach himself from expectations.

Loudan comments...

"'Falling' depicts my state of mind during the early stages of when I started working on this EP. The overwhelming feeling of needing to please everyone around me, whilst constantly seeking attention and validation from outside influences."

"It reflects the destruction of my authenticity and flirtation with a version forged by past relationships, which made me feel as if I was constantly falling into a void."

Tune in now.

