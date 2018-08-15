Listen: Lost Under Heaven - 'For The Wild'

Rising Manchester project Lost Under Heaven have shared the full video for new single 'For The Wild'.

In the space of just a few live performances Lost Under Heaven have established themselves as a wildly creative force.

Ebony Hoorn and Ellery James Roberts combine to work on the group, with new album 'Love Hates What You Become' due for release in January.

New single 'For The Wild' is out now, a literate return which pits lyrical dexterity against some fascinating, forever probing music.

Ellery James Roberts explains: “It’s based off a short story I have been writing about an absurd preacher, whose lack of a charismatic populist message leaves him without a congregation. Alone and increasingly desperate to communicate his self-appointed duty, he ventures out into nature, surrendering to the wild, until eventually he embraces his and humanity’s insignificance in the cosmos.”

The video is online now, building a vivid visual realm around Lost Under Heaven's precocious music.

Tune in now.

Catch Lost Under Heaven at the following shows:

September

27 London Grow Tottenham

29 Manchester Stay Fresh Fest @ Deaf Institute

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.