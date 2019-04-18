Listen: Lolo Zouaï - 'Money Diamonds Roses'

Lolo Zouaï has had an incredible year.

It's been 12 months marked by daring new material, superb live shows, and an open-minded attitude to creativity.

A truly international artist, her project 'High Highs To Low Lows' will gain a deluxe edition release on December 13th.

There's a flurry of new material alongside fan favourites, led by the Bond-style glamour of 'Money Diamonds Roses'.

Lolo conjures a cinematic feel in the arrangement, while her vocal drips with a provocative sense of soul.

She comments: "After a year of touring the world, photoshoots, interviews - the glamour of it all. Nothing compares to the love I feel from my supporters and the relationships in my life. Shining like glitter but it isn’t golden."

The perfect way to wrap up her breakout year, you can check out 'Money Diamonds Roses' below.

