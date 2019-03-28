Listen: Little Cub - 'Millennium People'

Peckham group Little Cub have shared their new single 'Millennium People'.

The band's excellent debut album 'Still Life' won acclaim on its 2017 release, sparking a flurry of live shows.

Heading back into the studio, the group tap into British dystopian chaos on their new song, politically informed without flag-waving.

Sleek synths intermingle with shattered drum machines, as the vocal croons: "Maybe it’s time, the great British lifeboat capsized?"

Named after a J.G. Ballard novel, it presents a nightmare future-scape and then contrasts it with our own Brexit fuelled mania.

A timely and emphatically creative return, you can check out 'Millennium People' below.

