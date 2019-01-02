Listen: Lil Baby - 'Sum 2 Prove'

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has dropped seismic new single 'Sum 2 Prove' - tune in now.

The American artist has had a point to prove since the release of debut mixtape 'Perfect Timing' back in 2017.

Hitting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a stellar performance last week, the rapper follows this with an emphatic new single.

Out now, 'Sum 2 Prove' is marked by that relentless trap beat, the arena-ready production aligning itself to that crisp flow.

Lil Baby flexes his wealth on the track, recalling his streets roots while boasting about his new-found success.

"Peep all the moves I been makin', by time I get forty, I gotta be one of them greats," he raps - at this rate, he could be right.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.