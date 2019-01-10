Listen: Lightning Bolt - 'Hüsker Dön't'

Lightning Bolt have shared their streamlined, coherent, and kinda pop new track 'Hüsker Dön't'.

The noise rock duo are back, with their new album 'Sonic Citadel' landing on October 11th via Thrill Jockey.

One of the true highlights on the record is crunching song 'Hüsker Dön't' and it's evocation of mid 80s American punk.

It's funny, it's clever, and it's true - the pop-edge seemingly allowing Lightning Bolt to reach a fresh space with their songwriting.

Dominated by the partnership between Brian Gibson and Brian Chippendale, 'Hüsker Dön't' features some of the latter's most directly personal lyrics yet.

He comments: "The lyrics are a sort of letter from beyond the grave to my son. I thought it would be a cool thing for him to discover later on. An Easter egg. Just a love letter."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Scott Alario

