Listen: Lazer Owl - 'Set Fire To The Night'

Lazer Owl conjures prime French touch scenes on new album 'Set Fire To The Night'.

Out now, it finds the producer - real name Anthony Lazaro - dipping into the electro playbook, delivering frisky dancefloor thrills in the process.

A direct album, it's also imbued with surprising breadth, with Lazer Owl fusing his sound with disco elements, and even a techno edge.

Hailing from Genoa, he's now part of the creative community rooted in Hamburg, a German city with a character of its own.

Available to buy now , 'Set Fire To The Night' is also on all streaming services.

Tune in now.

Photo credit: Asja Caspari

