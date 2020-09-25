Listen: Laya Laya - 'I Can Feel You'

Alt-pop duo Laya Laya have shared new single 'I Can Feel You' in full.

The pair found each other through a mutual love of music, with songwriting helping them to recover from serious health conditions.

A means of processing trauma and opening up fresh pathways, music forged their friendship, before allowing this creative partnership to blossom.

Writer/singer Freya Zai and producer Super Joshi joins forces, with their new single providing a potent demonstration of Laya Laya's talents.

Out now, the song matches their alt-pop textures to a lingering melancholy, while lyrically it deals with the sense of absence that appears at the demise of a relationship.

Freya comments: “It was written about a break up of a relationship and the feeling that you remain connected to that person even though they are not in your life anymore.”

Tune in now.

