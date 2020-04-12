Listen: Laura Marling Shares 'The Lockdown Sessions'

Laura Marling has shared new project 'The Lockdown Sessions'.

The English artist's outstanding full length 'Song For Our Daughter' was released earlier this year, earning Mercury and Grammy nominations in the process.

Out now, Clash lauded it at the time , writing:

"It’s clear that this is a very meaningful album for the songwriter, and it is sure to have a great impact on many of her fans who have felt similar turmoil through their early adulthood, or are recent mothers worried for the future of their children. In those respects, ‘Song For Our Daughter’ is a powerful and resounding success, and re-affirms Marling’s position as one of our most important feminist songwriters."

Now Laura re-visits four of the songs from the album, recorded in an intimate, home studio setting.

'The Lockdown Sessions' features a quartet of performances, available to purchase through Bandcamp with some vinyl incoming.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://lauramarling.bandcamp.com/album/song-for-our-daughter" href="https://lauramarling.bandcamp.com/album/song-for-our-daughter">Song For Our Daughter by Laura Marling</a>

