Listen: LANY - 'cowboy in LA'

LANY have shared their new single 'cowboy in LA'.

The band's incoming album 'mama's boy' lands on October 2nd, and it finds the group consolidating their success.

A breakout phenomenon, LANY are rooted in a vision of quintessential Americana, given a 2k20 overhaul.

Take new single 'cowboy in LA'. The song deals with the lights and the glamour of the Hollywood city, while still retaining their Oklahoma roots.

A quiet anthem, it's an ode to the resilience LANY have displayed while navigating the music world.

Tune in now.

