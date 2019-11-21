Listen: Lanterns On The Lake - 'Baddies'

Lanterns On The Lake have shared their striking, powerful new song 'Baddies'.

The group have always sought to tap into elemental forces, and the current societal divides have intruded upon their music.

New album 'Spook The Herd' lands on February 21st, with new song 'Baddies' underlining their stark artistry.

Musically beautiful while lyrically direct, 'Baddies' taps into "the rising tide of anger and hate in the world that seems to have been unleashed over the last few years".

The song takes aim at "those in positions of power and influence actively encouraging it for their own ends" before speaking up for "the individual, the underdog".

Tune in now.

