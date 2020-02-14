Listen: KYTES - 'Runaway'

Odd-pop quartet KYTES have shared their new Valentine's jammer 'Runaway'.

The group's new album 'good luck' lands on February 28th, expanding their potent songwriting while absorbing fresh influences.

A London show is incoming, with the four-piece deciding to share a new single with fans.

Out now, 'Runaway' is a superb return, a taut, contoured slice of 80s influenced alt-pop with an impeccable chorus.

It's the opening track of the new record, and it certainly feels like a statement, with KYTES grabbing hold of their fresh start.

The band comment...

"'Runaway' is the opening cut of our new record ’good luck’. It's a very special song for us and we feel we've captured our live energy on record. In our generation chances can be so plentiful, some of us are overwhelmed and think of running away. We're not afraid while running away, instead, fascinated about our chance for a new start in the unknown..."

Tune in now.

Catch KYTES at the Fiddlers, London on March 5th - ticket LINK.

