Listen: Kurt Vile - 'One Trick Ponies'

Kurt Vile has shared new song 'One Trick Ponies' - tune in now.

New album 'Bottle It In' arrives in just seven days, with Kurt Vile set to play a full UK tour next month.

A record that demonstrates his breadth as a songwriter, the LP is teased by brand new song 'One Trick Ponies'.

A yelping piece of country rock delivered with a wry smile, it features backing vocals from Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and Farmer Dave Scher.

Tune in now.

Catch Kurt Vile at the following shows:

November

5 Brighton Concorde 2 - SOLD OUT

6 London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

7 London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

8 Bristol Ansom Rooms

9 Birmingham The Crossing - SOLD OUT

10 Manchester Albert Hall

11 Leeds 02 Academy

13 Glasgow SWG3

14 Dublin Vicar Street

15 Belfast The Limelight

