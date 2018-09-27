Listen: Konradsen - 'Never Say A'

Rising Oslo duo Konradsen have shared their sparkling new single 'Never Say A' - tune in now.

The project hinges on two friends, Eirik and Jenny, hard at work in their Oslo apartment surrounded by analogue synths and desk plants.

Su Tissue Records (home to Okay Kaya, Jenny Hval, Broen and Farao in their home-country) have stepped in to show support, with debut single 'Never Say A' online now.

An oscillating, perpetually evolving creature, it veers from off piste synth pop to heart-rending melody, from sparse landscapes to something more involved.

A sparkling introduction, 'Never Say A' never seems to repeat itself, wandering into some unexpected pathways. The duo explain...

"With 'Never Say A', we wanted to show the playful side of this project. We try to combine experimenting with samples, lots of flugelhorn tracks and warm fuzzy vocals. Lyrically, the song is about breaking out of a role that is given to you. "I would never steal your story..." It’s fragments of thoughts you have, expectations and wishes. For us the ending is a summary, where you arrive in a good and dreamy place."

Tune in now.

