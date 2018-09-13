Listen: Kode9 x Burial Share New Mix

6Music host Mary Anne Hobbs has unveiled a special 30 minute mix from Kode9 and Burial.

The two producers curated FABRICLIVE100, the final mix in the long-standing series helmed by the London club.

Out on September 24th, they aren't giving anything away as to it contents - but they have recorded a guest mix for 6Music.

A full 30 minute workout, the mix features Kode9 and Burial selecting cuts by SOPHIE, Jlin, and a whole lot more.

The special edition of the show also featured a number of artists discussing the impact Burial's work had on them.

Well worth setting aside a half hour for, you can tune in HERE.

FABRICLIVE100 will be released on September 24th.

