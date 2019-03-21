Listen: Kennyhoopla - 'the world is flat and this is the edge//'

Kennyhoopla has shared his bruising new single 'the world is flat and this is the edge//' - tune in now.

The Cleveland-born, Wisconsin-based auteur is travelling in his own lane, building a singular aesthetic.

Working to a DIY template, his all or nothing energy gives each new release a unique intensity.

Kennyhoopla will release a full EP next month, with new cut 'the world is flat and this is the edge//' out now.

Melding together day-glo electronics with cliff-face drops, the trap-leaning rhythm underpins a chaotic, searing, punk vocal from Kennyhoopla.

Impossible to position yet difficult to ignore, 'the world is flat and this is the edge//' is utterly unique.

Tune in now.

