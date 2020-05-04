Listen: Keep Dancing Inc. - 'Start Up Nation'

Gallic pop extroverts Keep Dancing Inc release energetic new single 'Start Up Nation'.

The French new wave group have kicked things off offering double dosses of energetic 80s influenced liquid pop. Driven by pulsating beats and a hazy analogue bass line, the creatives have plugged an indie disco landscape that delivers undeniable dance tunes.

Frontman Louis’ laidback vocals leads us into a synth-packed political quip right off the bat: “Hail to the start up nation, doesn’t matter what you sell if you sell it well”.

The tongue-in- cheek lyricism is quickly followed by the satirical chant “If you can’t make ends meet just cross the street” — this is a dance track which delivers more than a funky beat.

‘Start Up Nation’ is an effortlessly sophisticated pop jam. You can listen to the single here:

Words: Zoya Raza-Sheikh

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.