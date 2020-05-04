Listen: Kayobe - 'Miss You / Blame You'

UK producer Kayobe has a fine control of texture and nuanced.

Upcoming album 'Island To Bridges' builds on the promise of his recent singles, and affords him a broader palette with which to work.

New single 'Miss You / Blame You' is out now, a piece of blissed out house with some gently percussive undertones.

Kayobe's Balearic tendencies are teased out into something almost opaque, the fading colours blurring into a concord of sound.

It's a real chill out moment, beamed in directly from the white isle. Speaking of the track, Kayobe tells us:

"'Miss You / Blame You' is about wanting to be in two places at once - either physically or emotionally. You can be grateful for where you are, while at the same being resentful that you're not somewhere else. The vocals are from a writing session I did in Toronto with the talented Veronica, and the track was produced much later when I was living in the UK. Hope you enjoy!"

Tune in now.

Pre-order 'Island To Bridges' HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.