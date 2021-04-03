Listen: Katuchat - 'Prairie'

Katuchat returns with new track 'Prairie'.

The electronic artist fuses oddball pop elements with left-field tendencies, resulting in a colourful, potent brew.

New project 'Still Life' lands later this month, releasing through red-hot tastemaker imprint Roche Musique.

Taken from the project, new track 'Prairie' comes from the heart, with its delirious originality settled against a desire for open-ness.

Online now, 'Prairie' fuses together striking disparities in colour, matching an analogue approach with a sense of the unexpected.

Katuchat comments...

'Prairie' is a rather special title for me. Very few instruments are used, a guitar and two small Korg synthesizers: the Volca Keys and Volca Beats. These analogical instruments allow quick creation timing and made ‘Prairie’ the most spontaneous track of the album, which made it very fresh and light.

Tune in now.

