Listen: Kathryn Williams x Carol Ann Duffy - 'Snow Angel'

Kathryn Williams and Carol Ann Duffy combine on beautiful new song 'Snow Angel'.

Around this time of year - the end of Autumn, not quite the festive season - many of us long to escape, to find a space of our own in the country.

Kathryn Williams recognises this instinct, and her new song 'Snow Angel' is a reflection of a pastoral idyll.

The song itself was born in the Scottish Highlands, from a stay at the Moniack Mhor creative writing centre.

A collaboration, it finds Kathryn working alongside the renowned writer Carol Ann Duffy, and their mutual approaches intertwine on the piece.

Softly beguiling, it's a portrait of a family home in the countryside as Christmas draws near, the inter-relationships and pensive excitement.

Tune in now.