Listen: Kathryn Joseph - 'Cold'

Kathryn Joseph has shared startling new track 'Cold' - tune in now.

The songwriter's wonderful album 'from when i wake the want is' was released earlier in the year, an intense but warm return from a truly special talent.

With Kathryn set to commence one of her biggest ever headline tours in February, the Scottish artist has decided to share something new.

'Cold' was initially recorded for a tour only seven inch, an incredibly sparse track that uses little more than fragile piano and her stunning vocal.

Each word hits home with remarkable precision, with its icy atmosphere more than living up to its name. Tune in now.

Catch Kathryn Joseph at the following shows:

January

19 Dublin Workmans Club

20 Belfast Out To Lunch

February

17 Hebden Bridge The Trades Club

18 Cambridge Junction 2

19 London Union Chapel

20 Reading South Street Arts

21 Brighton Unitarian Church

22 Margate Radio Margate

24 Bristol Colston Hall Foyer

25 Manchester Yes

26 Gateshead Sage

27 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

March

1 Glasgow GU Debating Chambers

3 Aberdeen The Lemon Tree

For tickets to the latest Kathryn Joseph shows click HERE.

Photo Credit: Chris Leslie

